Authorities search for possible ordnance at Lake Murray

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have been searching for a possible military ordinance near Blacks Bridge on Hwy 391 at Lake Murray since early Friday afternoon.

Officials say an angler using a casting net for bait snagged what he described to be a possible military ordinance. Once he recognized an object to be a possible ordnance, authorities say he let loose the casting net, marked the area and notified authorities.

Authorities say the search is difficult due to the murky water and old bridge debris from the original Blacks Bridge, which was demolished back in 1990. The bottom of the lake floor has metal, rebar, and concrete, making it very difficult to locate the alleged ordinance, officials said.

"Divers are basically having to search by hand," officials said. "This type of search takes time due to the temperature of the water and having to switch out divers." Authorities said the search is in an area of water about 30 to 35 feet deep.

Officials say there have been no explosions in the area of search, and there does not appear to be any immediate danger to the surrounding communities.

Just before 7 p.m. Friday, authorities said they had suspended the search for the night. The search will continue Saturday morning.