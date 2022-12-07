Possible shots fired near Wateree Hydro station in Ridgeway

Duke Energy issued a statement saying no one was injured, no known property damage.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Duke Energy said in a statement Wednesday night that they were aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway.

The station is located in Kershaw County.

The statement from Duke Energy reads as follows, " We are aware of reports of gunfire near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway SC. No individuals were harmed. There are no outages reported. There is no known property damage at this time. We are working closely with the FBI on this issue."

Kershaw Sheriff Lee Bone said, "We take this seriously." He went on to say that they sent officers out to investigate and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) had reached out to see if any help was needed.

Bone went on to say that reports had someone firing at the trees or someone near the trees but away from the powerplant. But the sheriff can't say for sure that the powerplant wasn't targeted.