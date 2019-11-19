COLUMBIA, S.C. — Post Malone will make a stop in Columbia in 2020 on the second leg of his Runaway Tour.

Post Malone, a rapper and singer from Dallas, TX, will be at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, February 29.

Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh will be joining Post Malone as special quests.

Tickets go on sale Fridat, November 22 at 9 a.m. online at Ticketmaster.com and in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning November 19 at 5 p.m. until November 21 at 10 p.m. through Citi EntertainmentSM.

T-Mobile customers can get exclusive access to stage-front pit tickets. For more information visit their website.

According to the release, Post Malone's latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding [Republic Records], recently returned to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for the fifth non-consecutive week, marking the longest run atop the chart this year.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.