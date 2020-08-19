Postal workers union president discusses delays, equipment removal

The Columbia Area President of the American Postal Workers Union said she thinks the delays and issues are because of a few different things

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Postmaster General recently announced the halting of some operational changes to mail delivery.

He also said that retail hours would remains the same, and that both equipment and collection boxes will remain where they are.

Many people across the country are taking notice of mail delays and other concerns surrounding the United States Postal Service.

"Mail is not getting to the destinations like it used to," said, Betty James-Leaks, Columbia Area President of the American Postal Workers Union.

"There were issues prior to the pandemic," Leaks said. "This delayed process hadn't just started, it's probably been four or five years, but employees are concerned about that."

Leaks has worked in the postal service for 34 years, and she said she thinks the issues are due to a combination of things.

"Usually during the summer time, mail is light because kids are out of school, everybody is out of school vacationing. But this year has been different for us," Leaks said. "We've had about I think a 40% increase in the packages, so we've been very busy at the postal service. We've had quite a few employees that have been out because of COVID-19 for one reason or another and there's naturally been a shortage of employees."

On top of mail delays, Leaks said the facility she works out of has had multiple machines and equipment removed.

"There's no doubt about the fact, that they have, I think four machines, some of the DBCS have been removed from our facility, so all of that is definitely true," Leaks said. "I think the machines run one letter per second versus trying to get one person to perhaps what we say in postal terms, is stick or case the mail, it's very important. The machine is probably 1,000 times faster than what a human being would do."

Leaks just hopes the issues can be resolved soon.

"The U.S. Postal Service is exactly what it is, a service," Leaks said.

News 19 reached out to the United States Postal Service for a comment and an official with the department said they have no further information to share beyond what was in the Postmaster General's statement.