I-77 drivers looking for answers after potholes damage cars

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The rough and rocky road that is i-77 is set to get a facelift come spring 2023.

SCDOT made the announcement in November that the department is improving bridges along a stretch of the interstate from Bluff Road to I-26 in Columbia.

While many drivers were excited about the improvement project, there are still questions about what happens before the project is set to start.

People like Eric Reese, who was trying to take a friend to work.

"There's no avoiding it's huge," Reese said.

Needless to say, he didn't make it and end up with dent rims.

"When I was able to inspect it the next morning, I realized the rear rim was also bent, I'm not sure what condition that tire is in," he said.

And that's not the most shocking part about the incident.

"6 or 8 months from that first incident, it happened again so now I'm like I really can't afford to keep doing this."

Reese took to Facebook shortly after the pothole incident and many others weighed in with concerns and questions about that same pothole.

So News 19 shared them with SCDOT.

In a statement, the department said, "The pothole on i-77 has been repaired. our crews are regularly monitoring that corridor, and we have the i-77 bridge deck rehabilitation project planned to begin in the spring when temperatures allow."