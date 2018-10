Columbia, SC (WLTX) A power outage has canceled class at a Richland One elementary school.

Brockman Elementary school has canceled classes due to a power outages. Staff members are asked to report to work two hours later than their normal start times.

All other Richland One students should report to school as scheduled Friday, which will be an early dismissal day for students and a full day for staff. Friday is a Hurricane Florence makeup day for Richland One students.

