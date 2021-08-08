Power being restored to sections of Garners Ferry, Devine and Beltline: Dominion Energy

Fire officials said that some traffic lights were impacted initially and that a fire had to be extinguished.

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., only about eight outages were still being reported by Dominion Energy in a neighborhood off of Gills Creek Parkway.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Dominion Energy reported multiple outages along portions of Garners Ferry Road, Devine Street, and Beltline Boulevard on Sunday.

The utility's outage map showed about 287 outages as of 3:30 p.m. spanning portions of the Cross Hill and Hampton Hills neighborhoods. However, that outage list shrunk to 53 just minutes later.

While the organization does not provide a cause, one producer from News19 was in the area and did see a limb on a sparking powerline in the same general area.

Columbia Fire confirms that crews responded to an incident where a downed line sparked a fire. However, it has since been put out. The spokesperson cautioned that this incident did result in outages - including some intersections in the area. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.