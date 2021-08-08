Power being restored to sections of Garners Ferry, Devine and Beltline: Dominion Energy

UPDATE: As of 4 p.m., only about eight outages were still being reported by Dominion Energy in a neighborhood off of Gills Creek Parkway.
COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Dominion Energy reported multiple outages along portions of Garners Ferry Road, Devine Street, and Beltline Boulevard on Sunday.
The utility's outage map showed about 287 outages as of 3:30 p.m. spanning portions of the Cross Hill and Hampton Hills neighborhoods. However, that outage list shrunk to 53 just minutes later.
While the organization does not provide a cause, one producer from News19 was in the area and did see a limb on a sparking powerline in the same general area.
Columbia Fire confirms that crews responded to an incident where a downed line sparked a fire. However, it has since been put out. The spokesperson cautioned that this incident did result in outages - including some intersections in the area. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
Dominion didn't provide an estimate of when remaining outages would be restored but said most are fixed within three hours. Some, however, can take longer.