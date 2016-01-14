Feeling lucky? Powerball jackpot grows to $653 million for Wednesday drawing

This is the game’s 8th largest jackpot ever offered.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Powerball jackpot has grown to $653 million for Wednesday night’s drawing. This is the game’s 8th largest jackpot ever offered.

Monday night’s drawing produced some nice wins across South Carolina, but nobody won the Powerball jackpot, extending a losing streak that has lasted for months.

A ticket sold in Irmo at the Circle K Stores #5136 at 7435 St. Andrews Rd. won $50,000. Another ticket worth $50,000, this one with Double Play, was sold in Conway at the 501 Mini Mart #1 at 4245 Hwy. 501 W.

The pot has grown steadily since Nov. 19, shortly after the lottery game paid out a record-breaking $2.04 billion. Monday night's $613 million jackpot still falls short of ranking among the top 10 biggest lottery prizes in the country.

The odds of winning $50,000 by matching four of the first five ball numbers and the red Powerball number are 1 in 913,129, according to South Carolina lottery officials.

There are eight ways to win prizes in addition to the jackpot with Powerball, so carefully check your tickets.

Earlier this month, another popular lottery game had a massive billion-dollar payout. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Maine won $1.35 billion, making it the fourth-largest lottery prize.