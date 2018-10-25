DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Here are the winning numbers for the $620 million Powerball jackpot for October 24, 2018.

3 - 21- 45 - 53 - 56

Powerball: 22

Multiplier: 3

Only five lottery jackpots have been larger , but with two giant prizes in one week, it's hard not to compare. Tuesday night, the $1.537 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in South Carolina

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. Despite the tough odds, they're actually a little better than the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since Aug. 11, when a man from Staten Island, New York, won $245.6 million.

Powerball's current estimated $620 million prize refers to the annuity option paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option, which would be $354.3 million.

