Powerful South Carolina lawmaker Hugh Leatherman in hospice care

Leatherman was first elected to the chamber in 1980 and serves as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker is currently receiving hospice care after the discovery of what colleagues describe as an inoperable cancer.

A GOP senator told The Associated Press on Thursday that Hugh Leatherman’s staff notified a handful of lawmakers the 90-year-old Florence Republican was recently hospitalized after experiencing severe abdominal pain.