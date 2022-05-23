Prayer vigil honoring 6-year-old shot, killed in Orangeburg County

A $2,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrest of those involved in the May 13 killing of 6-year-old Winston Hunter.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Family and friends came together Monday night to offer prayer and condolences to the family of Winston Hunter. The 6-year-old was shot and killed at his Woodford Home on May 13.

“Winston and his death were not the wakeup call. Winston and his life were the wakeup call," said Orangeburg County School District director of student services Hayward Jean.

Local faith leaders lead the prayer in support of Winston's family.

“God dispatch your angels, that you would comfort the families that are going through bereavement that’s dealing with tragic death. That you allow them to understand that earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal," said Reverend H T Gainey.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Department is calling on the community to help bring the killer to justice. A $2,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to their arrest.

"If you know something, come forward now because come forward now where we may work with you. But we’re gonna charge everybody who may have anything to do with this or know about it," said Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, "We need to get that phone call and you can remain anonymous."

Winston's family was gifted with flowers and a signed helmet on behalf of the sheriff's department. Educators in the Orangeburg County School District say they will always remember Hunter as a joyous spirit.

“He said my dream for the world is for everyone to be nice," said Jean.

District officials say grief counseling is being offered to students and faculty.

"We had teams on site and will continue to have teams available," said Orangeburg County School District superintendent Dr. Shawn Foster.