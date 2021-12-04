Prayer vigil for those killed in Rock Hill mass shooting

The vigil, held at a Rock Hill church, hoped to bring peace to a community grabbling with the loss of six lives.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The small South Carolina community of Rock Hill found itself still reeling from the mass shooting that took place earlier in the week.

The shooting claimed a well-loved doctor, his wife, two grandchildren and two men working on the AC at the home. All killed, according to police, by a former NFL football player.

The India Hook United Methodist Church was one of the few places for the Rock Hill community to start the healing process.

"The community has been hurt and harmed, and we need to speak out in such a significant way," said Resident Bishop for the SC Conference of the United Methodist Church, Jonathan Holston.

Members of the church invited the community for a prayer vigil to remember those who were killed.

"Dr. Lesslie was a pillar in the community," said Rock Hill Resident Chris Sims. "He was a doctor that gave so much back. He treated me several times; he very personal and likable. His family was a great bunch of people."

"They were both very upstanding families," said Rock Hill resident Teresa Sims. "My hope and prayers are that the Lord will find them peace, healing, and help them get through this."

People left cards and flowers at the doorway of the urgent care where Dr. Robert Lesslie worked.

People who knew both families say they are trying to process what happened.

"I hope that as a society, we learn to listen when people are crying out for help when they are going through changes that cause them to think this is a way to solve a problem," said Chris Sims. "We hear that before it comes to this."

As Rock Hill grieves of the lives lost, they have a message to all of the families involved.

"Our hearts and our love go to you," said Sims. "Our prayer is that time, and the good Lord will give us the peace we are looking for."