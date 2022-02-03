Columbia residents pray for Ukraine on Ash Wednesday

This Ash Wednesday, people across the Midlands come together to pray for peace and safety in Ukraine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Catholic leaders across the Midlands are encouraging the community to pray for Ukraine this Ash Wednesday.

Monsignor Richard Harris of St Joseph’s Catholic Church is one of them, asking his parishioners to pray for Russia and Ukraine, "remembering those people who are suffering in Russia and Ukraine."

Monsignor Harris called for deeper prayer at Wednesday evening's Ash Wednesday service, urging parishioners to stand by those the Ukrainian people and pray for peace.

"Praying for the safety of all the people there… all the civilians, all that are innocent… we were praying very hard for the refugees, those leaving their country and those having to stay there," Harris said.

Ash Wednesday, the holy day of prayer and fasting, marks the beginning of Lent, which runs for 40 days. During that time, Christians repent their sins, fast and reflect in the lead up to Easter Sunday.

“I am working real hard with myself to re-center my faith,” said John Reece, who attended the Wednesday evening service. "There’s no shortage of prayers that can be said for people in need.”

Reece said he and his family are praying for peace and the safety of those in Ukraine.