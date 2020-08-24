Sumter 17-year-old girl missing for almost a week

Police say she hasn't been seen by family since August 18.

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter police are searching for a 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen by her family in almost a week.

Officers say Precious Lynch left her home around 7:30 p..m. on August 18 where lived with her family.

Police think Lynch may have been headed out of state but officers have been unable to contact her. Officers did not specify which state they think she may have gone to.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 120 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may know where she is or has had contact with her is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.