GREENVILLE, S.C. — A man allegedly tried to rob a Greenville store this week, but then a pregnant clerk stepped in.

Greenville police say the man was attempting to steal a speaker system from a Family Dollar in Greenville Friday afternoon.

When he tried to walk out, a pregnant clerk tried taking the speaker. The suspect then reportedly grabbed her by the throat and pushed her back.

He was eventually pushed out of the store after another customer fought him off. Then, without the speaker, the suspect fled the scene on a bike.

The suspect is described as being a white male in his 20s about 6 feet tall with medium build, short brown hair and some facial hair, and was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.