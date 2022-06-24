HPD: Fetus dies after being born prematurely in Clear Lake area

The prematurely-born baby was rushed to a hospital but did not survive, police said.

HOUSTON — A fetus died after being born prematurely to a 15-year-old girl in the Clear Lake area early Friday morning, according to Houston police.

Initially, police said the fetus was found wrapped in a blanket by a family in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

This happened at about 2 a.m. on El Camino Village Drive in the Clear Lake area.

Later, HPD said the teen had the baby and panicked. She said she gave birth naturally, but the baby was very premature. She had initially claimed she found an exposed baby outside but confessed when investigators spoke with her.

Investigators said the teen seemed genuinely sad. The fetus was about 20 weeks old.

The teen took the baby outside and claimed she found it when she went to get something from the car, police said.

The mother of the teen is a nurse and tried to help the baby before paramedics arrived, police said. It was later rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

Police said no charges will be filed since the premature birth was a miscarriage.

Investigators said no one knew the teen was pregnant.