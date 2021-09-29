DHEC to offer free STD/HIV testing during PrEP Awareness Week

A pill that can greatly reduce HIV infection if an individual is exposed to the virus.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — DHEC will be offering Free STD/HIV testing in conjunction with PrEP Awareness.

The week is to increase awareness about pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a pill that can greatly reduce HIV infection if an individual is exposed to the virus.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2012, PrEP is a daily pill for use by people who don’t have HIV but who are at risk for exposure to it. To help inform the public about PrEP and HIV/STD infection, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) organized an inaugural PrEP Awareness Week last year and is once again coordinating a weeklong recognition of the benefits of PrEP.

“We are pleased to announce the return of our statewide PrEP Awareness Week initiatives to help increase awareness among providers and the community about PrEP and how it can help significantly decrease HIV infection if taken according to prescription,” said Ali Mansaray, director of DHEC's STD, HIV, and Viral Hepatitis Division.

PrEP Week is Sept. 27-Oct. 2, and this year’s theme is “Let’s Talk about PrEP.” South Carolina PrEP Week initiatives include:

Free and confidential STD and HIV testing offered on Sept. 30, 2021, at local health departments. Appointments can be scheduled at local DHEC public health departments by calling DHEC’s Care Line at 1-855-472-3432, or find a testing location near you at scdhec.gov/PrEP.

Four college sessions, called PrEP Rallies, will take place at Allen University, Claflin University, Vorhees College, and Benedict College. These PrEP Rallies are through partnerships with local community-based organizations such as PALSS and Hope Health Orangeburg, and Gilead Sciences. During these college events, free STD and HIV testing will be offered, as well as sexual health group discussions, PrEP counseling and resources, live music, and food for students. Dates, times and more details are available at scdhec.gov/PrEPweek.

Free webinars for providers, made possible through a partnership with the South Carolina AIDS Education & Training Center. Providers who attend the webinars can earn up to five continuing education units (CME, CNE, pharmacy and social work). Webinar topics, dates and times and registration information are available at scdhec.gov/PrEPweek.

“We encourage everyone to join us during PrEP Awareness Week to learn more about PrEP and to take advantage of free HIV/STD testing so that you can know your health status and better take care of yourself and others,” Mansaray said.