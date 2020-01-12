Preparations underway for 'Christmas in Cayce' event

People will be able to shop at local businesses on State Street, check out Christmas lights at city hall and see Santa Claus.

CAYCE, S.C. — The City of Cayce is gearing up for its "Christmas in Cayce" event being held Thursday evening.

As the pandemic continues, organizers have been working on creating ways for communities to get together in a safe way.

"At Piecewise Coffee Shop, right up the street at Dialed Bicycles, right here at State of the Art Gallery and Pottery Studio and right across the street we have the Cayce Arts Guild," said City of Cayce Mayor Elise Partin. "There's going to be so much to do here starting at 4 o'clock that day and people can enjoy lots of family-friendly, masked safe event to create an ornament, to get your picture taken with Santa, to shop."

At city hall, their will be drive-thru lights on display. People will be able to check out the lights starting at 6 pm. Carolers will also be at the event as well.

"It is different than in years' past, but we couldn't let the holiday season go without celebrating it together," explained Mayor Partin. "So what we've done is we've combined a couple of our traditional events that folks love and enjoy."

Those looking for Santa can find him sitting on the restored 1937 Reo fire truck.

The city is planning on having much of the event in Cayce River Arts District, what many people consider the "original heart" of Cayce.

"There's so many fun new businesses down here and they have banded together to do this fun event," said Mayor Partin. "You can come and you can shop and take your pictures with Santa and get all your Christmas shopping done by supporting local businesses."

While the coronavirus pandemic continues, Mayor Partin says they wanted to provide a fun and safe event for the community to celebrate the start of the Christmas season.