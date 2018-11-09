SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WVEC) — As Hurricane Florence continues to make its way towards the East Coast, USAA has recommended ways to prepare your smartphone for extreme weather.

"Taking a couple minutes to update your mobile devices with key information can provide an invaluable lifeline and peace of mind in its aftermath," according to Elizabeth Gulick, executive director of Catastrophe Operations at USAA.

Cell phones can become essential tools to keep in touch with family as well as stay updated on recovery efforts.

USAA recommends creating a texting phone tree, a network of contacts to reach quickly after extreme weather as texting may be the only form of communication.

It is also recommended to set up emergency alerts as access to television and radio may be limited. Emergency alerts on your phone will increase your chances of staying connected.

People should utilize mobile banking apps, insurance apps, and emergency service apps to have ready access to money, resources, and starting claims and recovery process.

Finally it is recommended to have either a solar or car charger as well as a spare battery to keep your phone charged in case of a power outage.

