COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says there was no suspicious package at a preschool facility in northeast Columbia.

Deputies got a call at 5 p.m. Wednesday of a suspicious package in the 1100 block of the Sparkleberry Lane Extension.

The business was evacuated, and the road was closed up to Two Notch Road as a precaution.

But around 6:15 p.m., deputies announced they had found no package, and were clearing the scene.