Prescribed burn to take place at Congaree National Park first week of April

Bluff Campground and parts of Bluff Trail will be closed Monday, April 5 through Thursday, April 8.

HOPKINS, S.C. — If you see smoke in Hopkins next week, chances are its a prescribed burn taking place at Congaree National Park.

The fire is intended to help with fuel reduction and habitat restoration.

The fire will be conducted in the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker (RCW) Unit east of Sims Road and encompass approximately 320 acres.

Park rangers from Congaree National Park, along with staff from Kings Mountain National Military Park, Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and the SC Forestry Commission will be conducting the prescribed burn the week of April 5, 2021, weather and conditions permitting.

Precautions have been taken to minimize impacts to park visitors and park neighbors.

However, Bluff Campground and sections of Bluff Trail will be closed from Monday, April 5 through Thursday, April 8.

Additionally, smoke may be seen for several miles and may drift over nearby roads, trails, and campgrounds.