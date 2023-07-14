Small businesses and farms in rural areas could get grant through USDA

The grant also works to reduce carbon emissions.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Biden announced millions for small businesses and rural farms through the USDA. It’s part of his Investing in America initiative under the Inflation Reduction Act.

“So in large-scale farming, they’re not renewing the soil so what we do here is we put in wood chips the wood chips are pretty much captured carbon,” Sal Sharpe owns Sal's Ol' Time Feed and Seed.

She grows vegetables like tomatoes and cucumbers. She said the process of renewing soil on a farm is key to success and reducing carbon emissions.

This is one area President Biden is offering $21 million in grant money to help other farmers do, as part of the Investing in America initiative under the Inflation Reduction Act.

“the technical assistance grants announced will provide hands on support to farmers and small business owners seeking federal funds with a focus on renewable energy and systems like wind or solar," the state director of the USDA, Dr. Saundra Glover said.

She said this will help with reducing energy costs and carbon emissions in a number of areas.

Sharpe said more money in agriculture is great, but it won’t impact her farm as much this time.

“We’re a small farm so a lot of the practices that they are trying to get the bigger farms to do we’re already doing it, such as notill, notill helps keep the carbon out of the air," she said.

Glover says the farms that could see impacts are often overlooked when it comes to federal funding.

“Almost all of South Carolina will have some distressed communities, particularly in persistent poverty counties. Particularly in the lower part of the state from the midlands to the lower region of our state.”

According to the USDA, local and tribal governments, colleges, universities and more can apply.

The Department said it will work with partner agencies in providing assistance to farm and business owners for federal funding available.