x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

President Biden near staffer who tested positive for COVID

On the way back from Orangeburg, President Biden spent 30 minutes on Air Force One with staffer who tested positive for coronavirus. Biden has tested negative.

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Joe Biden had close contact with a staff member who later tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Monday night that the staff member tested positive earlier in the day. Psaki says the staff member spent about 30 minutes around the president on Air Force One on Friday during a trip from Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Philadelphia.

RELATED: Omicron now dominant COVID variant in US, causing 73% of cases

Psaki says the staff member is fully vaccinated and boosted and tested negative before boarding Air Force One. She says the staffer began experiencing symptoms Sunday night.

RELATED: Check out the Bidens' new puppy patrolling the White House

 Psaki says the 79-year-old Biden is tested regularly for the virus and has had two negative tests since Sunday. She says he will be tested again Wednesday.

    

In Other News

Sumter county wants another Penny Sales tax increase