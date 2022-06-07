President Biden announces two from South Carolina for US Marshal, US Attorney

Two candidates from South Carolina are being nominated for the law enforcement positions.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Biden is announcing new nominees to serve as U.S. Attorneys across the country, as well as nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals.

According to the White House these candidates were chosen because, "These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and credentials, their dedication to pursuing equal justice for all, and their commitment to the independence of the Department of Justice. "

Adair Ford Boroughs is the US Attorney nominee for the District of South Carolina.

Adair Ford Boroughs is a founding partner of Boroughs Bryant, LLC where she has practiced since 2021. From 2017 to 2019, she was the Executive Director of Charleston Legal Access. Ms. Boroughs served as a law clerk for Judge Richard M. Gergel on the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina from 2013 to 2017. She was previously a trial attorney in the Tax Division of the United States Department of Justice from 2007 to 2013. Ms. Boroughs received her J.D. from Stanford Law School in 2007 and B.S., summa cum laude, from Furman University in 2002.

In US Marshal announcements Chrissie Latimore is the US Marshal nominee for the District of South Carolina.

Chrissie C. Latimore has served as Chief of Police for the Laurens Police Department since 2018. Chief Latimore previously served as Assistant Chief of Police of the Laurens Police Department from 2014 to 2018, and in various other roles with the Department from 1999 to 2013. She was a Special Agent for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division from 2013 to 2014. Chief Latimore received her M.S. from Anderson University in 2014, her B.S. from Lander University in 2011, and her A.S. from Piedmont Technical College in 2007. Chief Latimore is a veteran of the United States Army and Army Reserve.

The President has also launched a comprehensive effort to take on the uptick in gun crime that has been taking place since 2020—putting more cops on the beat, supporting community prevention programs, and cracking down on illegal gun trafficking. Confirming U.S. Attorneys as the chief federal law enforcement officers in their district is important for these efforts.