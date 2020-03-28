WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — FEMA announced Friday that federal emergency aid has been made available for the state of South Carolina to supplement the state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on Jan. 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to state, tribal, and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under Public Assistance, for all areas affected by COVID-19 a federal cost share of 75 percent.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments.

