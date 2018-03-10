Columbia, SC (WLTX) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster took to Twitter Wednesday evening, asking for prayers from the public for the five law enforcement officers who were shot in Florence, SC.

McMaster said that "The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real."

This is simply devastating news from Florence. The selfless acts of bravery from the men and women in law enforcement is real, just like the power of prayer is real. (1/2) — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 3, 2018

"Peggy and I ask that you pray for them, pray for their recovery, pray for their families, and pray for all of Florence."

President Donald Trump offered "thoughts and prayers" while praising the law enforcement officers.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1047637712004636673

Just after 6 p.m., an "active shooter incident" ended with three Florence County deputies and two Florence city police officers having been shot. Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutchken later told WBTW one of the officers had died. The extent of the other officers' injuries is not yet known.

According to WBTW, one person surrendered to deputies after talking to a negotiator and that another 20-year-old male inside the home was shot and taken to a nearby hospital.

© 2018 WLTX