COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health announced six additional COVID-19 community testing events this week, including three Midlands locations.

According to Prisma, the community testing is done with DHEC and state agencies to reach populations that may not have access to traditional testing or online virtual visits.

Testing at this week’s sites will be provided 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Upstate locations

Wednesday, May 27, Blythe Academy, 100 Blythe Drive, Greenville

Thursday, May 28, Walhalla High School (spring sports parking lot), 4701 Hwy 11, Walhalla

Saturday, May 30, Carolina High School, 2725 Anderson Road, Greenville

Midlands locations

Wednesday, May 27, Manning Junior High School, 1101 W.L. Hamilton Road, Manning

Thursday, May 28, St. Andrews Park, 920 Beatty Road, Columbia

Saturday, May 30, Harbison Elementary School, 257 Crossbow Drive, Columbia

According to Prisma Health, these testing sites are intended for free community testing.

Physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing should take place at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers.

Here is what community members should know about community testing sites:

People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.

No one needs a doctor’s order.

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

No appointment is needed.

Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

Test results should come back within four days.

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.

Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

Additional sites are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. For details of additional sites or to ensure that inclement weather hasn’t affected scheduled drive-through sites, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/