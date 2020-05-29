COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health has announced a new COVID-19 community testing site for the Midlands on Tuesday, June, 2, with more events to be announced early next week.

The drive-through testing site is done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and state agencies, according to the release.

Testing at Tuesday’s sites will be provided 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Upstate location

Tuesday, June 2, East End Elementary, 505 E. Second Ave, Easley.

Midlands location

Tuesday, June 2, E.E. Taylor Elementary, 200 McRae St, Columbia.

To ensure that inclement weather hasn’t affected scheduled drive-through sites, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/.

According to Prisma, the community testing sites are intended for free community testing. Physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing should take place at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers.

Here is what community members should know about community testing sites: