COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health has announced four additional COVID-19 community testing events this week, two in the Midlands.

Prisma Health also cautioned that the drive-through events could be impacted by scattered thunderstorms predicted later this week.

Community members who would like to participate can check WLTX for updates or Prisma Health’s COVID-19-information website to make sure events have not been canceled due to weather.

The community testing is done in partnership with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and state agencies. According to Prisma health, these test sites will reach communities who may not have access to testing or virtual assistance.

Prisma Health is offering community screenings for COVID-19 at the following locations on Thursday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Upstate locations

Thursday 5/21, Hollis Elementary, 200 Goodrich St, Greenville

Saturday, 5/23, E.B. Morse Elementary, 200 Parkview Drive, Laurens

Midlands locations

Thursday, 5/21, East Clarendon High School, 1101 Pope St, Turbeville

Saturday, 5/23, Dutch Fork High/Middle (co-located), 1400 Old Tamah Rd, Irmo

Prisma Health officials also cautioned that the community testing sites are only intended for free community testing. Physician-ordered testing for patients who already have providers, have completed a Virtual Visit or need pre-surgical testing should take place at hospital-based testing sites as instructed by their providers.

Here is what community members should know about community testing sites:

People will be tested for active COVID-19 infections.

No one needs a doctor’s order.

Testing will be given regardless of ability to pay.

No appointment is needed.

Spanish-speaking Prisma Health team members will be available at every site.

All those taking part will be given masks when they arrive. They will also be asked to maintain social distancing.

Test results should come back within four days.

Everyone tested will receive follow-up information about test results – whether positive or negative – from providers at Prisma Health.

Everyone will get tips on isolating at home if sick, caring for themselves and seeking more help if symptoms worsen.

Additional sites are expected to be announced in the weeks to come. For details, visit https://www.prismahealth.org/coronavirus/