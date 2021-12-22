Prisma Health employees giving back to Columbia kids with mobility challenges

Employees raised more than $2,500 to purchase and modify 7 assistive toy cars and toy EMS trucks.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is giving children with mobility challenges a new ride to get around, all thanks to the generosity of hospital employees.

The effort is benefitting children from Greenville and Columbia, giving them an early and very special Christmas gift.

"Some of these children, we have learned from their parents, hadn't smiled like that in years, and then, all of a sudden, they're in these jeeps or in our case, the EMS department purchased four ambulance vehicles," said Aaron Dix, Prisma Health EMS executive director.

These toy cars and small EMS trucks are engineered and modified specifically for the needs of each child, which vary from children battling cancer to genetic disorders to long-term illnesses or permanent physical damage from accidents.

"They can't move themselves. They have no upper body strength or lower body strength, so they can't hit a pedal ... We put the pedal on the steering wheel," Dix said.

Using PVC pipe, pool noodles and kickboards, the orthopedic department at Prisma Health and volunteers from Furman University crafted the cars.

"18 months of constant, high acuity of patients, especially attributed to COVID ... Having the ability to do something which is not COVID-related and has a direct impact on the quality of life was just heartwarming for many of us to just be a part of it," Dix said.