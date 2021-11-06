Prisma Health Orthopedics help raise money for athletic training supplies for local schools

In the last ten years, they've been able to raise around $200,000 through the golf tournament.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Prisma Health Orthopedics held their 21st annual Sports Medicine Golf Invitational to help raise money for athletic training supplies.

The event was held at Columbia Country Club in Blythewood.

"Without this event, the schools would not have a lot of the supplies they need to take care of the kids," said John Hutt, Director of Orthopedic Rehabilitation.

It's a tournament to help raise money to buy sports equipment and training supplies for high school athletic programs.

Prisma Health helps provide athletic training services to schools in the Midlands.

In the last ten years, they've been able to raise around $200,000.

With last year's event being cancelled due to the pandemic, that makes raising money this time around more important.

Folks at the event say it's important to give back to the community.

"Everyone has really come out and we've gotten a really great turnout. I think there's about 360 golfers out here today," said Teresa Whaley, Ambulatory Director of Orthopedics. "It's been really good to get people back out and getting back to some normalcy."

TJ Marsh, the organizer of the event, says it's important they raise money to help these athletic departments.