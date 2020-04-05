GREENVILLE, S.C. — As scheduling resumes for outpatient procedures at Prisma Health, a new companion visitor policy requires screening, masking and distancing in waiting areas.

Beginning Tuesday, May 4, officials say one visiting support person will be allowed for each patient undergoing outpatient procedures that requires anesthesia or moderate/deep sedation, such as surgery, endoscopy and radiology. The policy applies to all Prisma Health hospitals and facilities where outpatient procedures are performed.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, Prisma Health’s restricted visitor policy will remain in effect, and visitors will not be allowed for inpatients except in specific circumstances.

Patients undergoing an outpatient procedure may have one companion who can enter the facility if approved upon screening. Both the patient and companion will be screened upon entry to the facility and will be required to wear face masks. The companion must wear a face mask the entire time while in the facility and adhere to distanced seating.

There is a designated waiting area for companions, as capacity allows, or they may return to their vehicle to wait during the procedure. If the patient remains overnight, the companion will not be permitted to stay in the waiting area overnight. The companion will be notified via cell phone when the patient is ready to be discharged, or they will be updated on the patient’s condition.

For more information about COVID-19 and Prisma Health’s continued response, visit PrismaHealth.org/Coronavirus.