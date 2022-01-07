Prisma Health to stop most ER visitation because of Omicron surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Patients coming to Prisma Health emergency departments will no longer be allowed to have visitors except under special circumstances due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and high infection rates, hospital officials said Friday.
The change, which will apply to all Prisma Health hospital’s emergency departments, is effective Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 a.m.
Officials say visitors and care partners will be asked to wait in their cars or offsite once a patient has been checked in. Updates will then be provided by phone and follow guidelines for patient confidentiality.
Exceptions will be determined by the patient’s ED team and include:
- Pediatric patients (under age 18) or when an adult arrives accompanied by a child;
- Patients with care needs or unable to give consent, or when an adult patient arrives accompanied by an adult with care need; and
- End-of-life events.
Hospital officials said change is needed to protect patients, visitors and team members "during this unprecedented Omicron surge."
Visitation to other Prisma Health facilities will continue on its current restricted basis. For more information on visitor restrictions, visit the Prisma Health website.
