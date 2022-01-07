Prisma Health to stop most ER visitation because of Omicron surge

The change, which will apply to all Prisma Health hospital’s emergency departments, is effective Saturday, Jan. 8, at 7 a.m.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Patients coming to Prisma Health emergency departments will no longer be allowed to have visitors except under special circumstances due to the surge in COVID-19 cases and high infection rates, hospital officials said Friday.

Officials say visitors and care partners will be asked to wait in their cars or offsite once a patient has been checked in. Updates will then be provided by phone and follow guidelines for patient confidentiality.

Exceptions will be determined by the patient’s ED team and include:

Pediatric patients (under age 18) or when an adult arrives accompanied by a child;

Patients with care needs or unable to give consent, or when an adult patient arrives accompanied by an adult with care need; and

End-of-life events.

Hospital officials said change is needed to protect patients, visitors and team members "during this unprecedented Omicron surge."