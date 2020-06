COLUMBIA, S.C. — Physicians and clinical staff at Prisma Health Richland Hospital joined the #WhiteCoatsforBlackLives moment of remembrance and support on Friday.

According to Prisma, team members will also be able to kneel where they are at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, as part of the national event.

Physicians around the nation took a moment to kneel Friday in solidarity.

Prisma Health