Prisma Health, The Blood Connection seeking plasma from recovered COVID-19 pateints

The donated plasma that contains COVID-19 antibodies can be made into convalescent serum and given to approved patients within days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health and The Blood Connection will hold convalescent plasma drives in Sumter in July to test donors for COVID-19 antibodies.

The plasma drives will be in the following locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

July 9, Sumter County Civic Center, 700 W. Liberty St.

July 30, The American Legion Building, 34 S. Artillery Drive

Whole blood donations also will be collected, and donors will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

According to the release, the donated plasma that contained the antibodies can be made into convalescent serum and given to approved patients within days.

Donors must be at least 14 days symptom-free and will be asked to provide documentation of a positive COVID-19 test result or antibody test. Positive test documentation/results can include the following:

A copy of the donor lab results showing a positive test for COVID-19 that shows the date of the positive test.

A document from their healthcare provider stating that the donor had a positive test for COVID-19 and the date of the positive test. This document must be on the letter­head or prescription pad of the healthcare provider and must be signed and dated by the healthcare provider.

This is NOT a COVID-19 diagnostic testing site; antibody results do not confirm infection or immunity.

The process of donating plasma takes a little over an hour. That includes completing a questionnaire and a mini-physical, the donation itself (30-45 minutes) and a 15-minute wait period before leaving the facility.

To donate convalescent plasma, contact Jill Williamson at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, 803-774-8658 to make an appointment.

To donate whole blood, contact The Blood Connection at 864-751-1168.