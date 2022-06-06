Death of Sumter hospital employee now ruled a homicide

Deputies say Kevin Robinson was kicked by a patient and later died.

SUMTER, S.C. — The death of a Prisma Health Tuomey hospital employee who was assaulted while on the job has now been ruled a homicide.

The Sumter County Coroner's office released new information this week on the death of 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, who worked as a mental health technician. The listed cause of death is now physiological stress associated with physical alteration in the setting of cardiomegaly (enlarged heart) and obesity.

The matter of death was determined to be a homicide. The autopsy was performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston in June.

Sumter Police say on May 27, Robinson was working at the hospital when a female patient began to fight with security to avoid being restrained. Other hospital staff, including Robinson, attempted to help detain the woman.

Officers say the woman eventually struck Robinson in the groin area. The report says he then became sick and a short time later stopped breathing and had no pulse. Hospital staff gave Robinson CPR and put him into care there at the hospital. Several days later, however, he died.

The patient accused of attacking Robinson was charged with assault and battery second degree. The Sumter Police Department and the Sumter County Coroner's Office continue to investigate.