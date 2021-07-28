Sumter hospital hosting nursing, patient care hiring event Thursday, July 29

SUMTER, S.C. — Healthcare workers looking for a new position might find a new home at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter, South Carolina. The hospital is hosting a hiring event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hyatt Place Sumter/Downtown, hoping to fill over 50 open registered nursing positions and 10 patient support technician positions.
The event is open to the public and the hospital will be hiring from all experience levels -- from Experienced RNs (Acute Care), Graduate Nurses (Nurse Residency), and Student Nurses (Patient Support Technicians) to Homecare and Hospice positions.
Interested job seekers can register and apply online at careers.prismahealth.org, or attend the event and apply in person. Applicants should be prepared to interview at the event, have a resume and dress professionally.
Hyatt Place Sumter/Downtown is located at 18 N Main Street, Sumter.