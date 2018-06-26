Lancaster County, SC (WLTX) - A former corrections officer is under arrest after attempting to bring contraband into a Lancaster County prison.

Rena S. Hoover, who began working at Kershaw Correctional Institution on April 9, 2018, was arrested Monday.

According to an arrest warrant, officers confronted Hoover after claiming she smelled like marijuana. They went on to find what they believed to be marijuana in two zip-top bags inside a large brown sock and hidden in her left pants pocket.

She was charged with furnishing a prisoner with contraband, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office and booked at the Lancaster County Detention Center

