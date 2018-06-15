Orangeburg, SC - (WLTX)

Members of the Orangeburg Community are getting assistance in going back to work.

A program called Back to the Workforce run by South Carolina Works is an initiative to help the homeless and anyone facing barriers re-entering the workforce. While in the program participants develop a resume, interviewing and a host of other skills needed to land a job.

Russell Harrison feels a sense of pride and joy graduating

from a program that’s helping him achieve his goal of re-entering the workforce.

He says, "Being able to participate in this program is very helpful and the skills that I ultimately gained I can take pretty much anywhere when it comes to the workplace and in life."

But Harrison shares that he was not always thrilled about joining about joining the program. "At first I wasn't’t interested in the program because I didn't’ see the value in it but I’m ultimately looking to develop a brand. To my surprise it was more than just finding a job it helped me with gathering information as far as like coaching and orientation" says Wilson.

Deborah White is the regional manager of South Carolina Works and explains why this program is essential in helping members of the community with barriers in finding jobs.

White says, "We’ve been seeing an influx of people who are coming to our office that need direct assistance so we decided to do a boot camp where we could work with individuals one on one. It’s a five week boot camp where the individuals go through training in life skills. We talk to them about resumes, we help them with interviewing and basic computers skills. Any type of community group that has individuals that are ready to get back to work we will assist them."

Wilson shares that although he's excited to be graduating from the program, he still has a lot of work to do. "I’m still achieving. It’s a lot of things I want to do for myself and I want reach those goals and ultimately for me to do that I have to keep pushing to the next level" says Wilson

.

