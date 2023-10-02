Program aims to help strengthen families in Calhoun County

A series of interactive sessions facilitated by CASA Family Systems aim to improve relationships in the family.

CALHOUN COUNTY, S.C. — The Strengthening Families Program is providing support for families in Calhoun County.

CASA Family Systems says communication is a two way street and wants both parents and their children to do it in a healthy way.

“On the kids’ side, you might learn about listening skills and following directions and on the parents’ side we might be talking about giving clear directions and following through when you ask your child to do something," said coordinator Amy Shapley.

The program is open to parents and children ages six to eleven years old. A series of interactive sessions aim to improve relationships in the family.

“Calhoun County specifically doesn’t have a lot of resources located and targeted specifically there and so we know a lot of families can benefit from this program," said Shapley.

Over the years, families have learned about the importance of having family meetings to establish an open dialogue to discuss different changes and issues. Also, setting expectations for your child and following through with either rewards or consequences.

“All parents, whatever their backgrounds are dealing with some of the same issues and concerns when dealing with their children," said Shapley.