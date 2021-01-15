Progress being made to rebuild Gibson Pond Dam

The town says they plan on restocking the pond and adding two fishing piers.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Construction to rebuild the Gibson Pond Dam in Lexington is underway and could be finished as early as the next couple of months.

The October Floods of 2015 destroyed the Gibson Pond and heavy flooding washed the pond out. It has been closed for more than five years.

The Gibson Pond Park is considered a staple in the community and many people are wanting to see the area looking the way it used to.

The town had to work with FEMA and DHEC to create a plan to start rebuilding the dam. The dam needed to be built under today's standards.

75% of the project for the public park project will be paid by FEMA and the town will take care of the remaining 25 percent.

The total cost of the project to fix the Gibson Pond Dam will be around $5 million.

Laurin Barnes with the town says it should be completed by early-mid spring of this year.