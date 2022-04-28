SCDOT making progress on Carolina Crossroads project

Shoulder closures along I-20 are expected daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This week, drivers saw early signs of progress on the long-awaited Carolina Crossroads project to fix what is known as 'Malfunction Junction.'

For Columbia residents like Brian Huggins and Robert Bell, re-construction of Malfunction Junction cannot come soon enough.

"The traffic's so heavy, I try not to take it," Huggins said.

"Nobody likes to be stuck in traffic, especially when you have some place to go," Bell said.

The sight of orange cones and orange vests are a light at the end of the tunnel.

According to the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT), drivers may experience shoulder closures along the I-20 westbound ramp from Broad River Road and the I-126 eastbound from the I-26/I-126 Interchange to Colonial Life Blvd.

Shoulder closures along I-20 are anticipated to be in place daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

These closures are a part of phases 1 and 2 of the 5-phase project. Phase 1 and 2 focus on improving traffic flow, cutting down trees along I-126/I-26 and bridge rehab on the bridges near Colonial Life Boulevard. Drivers can also expect to see crews digging up soil, structure demolition and pipe cleaning.

Eye spy progress being made on the Carolina Crossroads project👀👀 According to @SCDOTPress website, drivers may experience shoulder closures along I-20 westbound ramp and I-126 eastbound from the I-26/I-126 interchange to Colonial Life Blvd. @WLTX pic.twitter.com/4R7kA5089g — Becky Budds (@BeckyBuddstv) April 28, 2022

“I feel proud. I know they’re doing something about it. It’d be good when it starts," said Earl Mingle.

As construction ramps up, SCDOT expects traffic will, too. Though for residents like Huggins and Bell, it's a small price to pay.

“I’ll pay the price now, just enjoy it later,” said Huggins.

“Certain things are gonna cost. In order to make an omelet, you gotta break eggs,” said Bell.

Phase 3 is expected to begin in 2023, with the entire project expected to be complete in 2029. The total cost is $1.7 billion.

SCDOT urges drivers to drive cautiously through the area as more traffic and trucks enter and exit the highway.