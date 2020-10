Along Interstate-49 in Fayetteville, near Exit 69 a business owner painted "TRUMP" onto the grass on the hillside for all to see.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — With Election Day less than three weeks away, there are several campaign signs throughout the area.

Some people are taking an even bigger approach to show their support.

Along Interstate-49 in Fayetteville, near Exit 69 a business owner painted "TRUMP" onto the grass on the hillside for all to see.