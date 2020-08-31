The trail would create greenway access to 56,000 people who live with a two-mile radius of it.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A proposed trail called the Lower Saluda River Greenway would connect Lake Murray to the Riverbanks Zoo.

People love spending time outdoors by the river. Over the past couple of years, people have seen a lot of changes and new additions to the Three Rivers Greenway.

Josh Ciccone says he enjoys coming out to the river.

"We came out here just to chill and sit out at the rocks on the river. Just hangout and have a good time. The trails seem nice," said Ciccone.

Melanie Dubard says she loves exploring new trails.

"It's peaceful. It's nice. The greenway is beautiful," said Dubard.

Right now the Saluda Riverwalk trail extends all the way from the Riverbanks Zoo to the I-126 and I-26 interchange.

Soon a new trail could be added along the Saluda.

The Central Midlands Council of Governments has announced they're working on a Lower Saluda Greenway Feasibility Study.

This involves a proposed trail that would create a 10.5 mile paved pathway connecting the Lake Murray Dam all the way to the Riverbanks Zoo.

There would be new pathways built to connect to existing trails and parks.

The trail would create greenway access to 56,000 people who live within a two-mile radius of it.

Some people tell News 19 they think it's a great idea.

"When I was coming down here, I was saying it would be a great running trail," said Emandi Brooks. "So probably just running and then you can just dip off whenever you go to the lake."

With the Lower Saluda Greenway Feasibility Study, officials are working on creating a concept plan, figuring out costs and to look at potential cultural and environmental resources.

According to the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commsion's website, they say, "Public participation is a major element of the study and will assist with identifying a concept plan and recommended alignment for the Greenway. Many opportunities will be available to provide input and stay informed throughout the process and focus is on current and future users of the area’s trail systems."

Dubard has some suggestions of her own.

"I like shady, nice walking spaces like this and access for kayaks. All that's fantastic. I think they've done a great job on the riverwalks they've already built," said Dubard.

To find out how you can give your input on the trail that would connect Lexington, Irmo, Columbia, West Columbia and Cayce, click here.