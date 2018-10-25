Columbia, SC (WLTX) — Special prosecutor David Pascoe called two final witnesses Thursday morning in the corruption trial of former Rep. Jim Harrison. On the stand were Herb Hayden, Chairman of the South Carolina Ethics Commission, and Rep. Mike Pitts, Chairman of the SC House Ethics Commission.

Both men were called to testify about the Statement of Economic Interest that every public figure must file and what penalties might be imposed for late, incomplete, or falsified reports; and what, if any, relationship they had with Harrison.

Harrison is charged with two counts of misconduct in office, two counts of perjury, and one count of criminal conspiracy. Harrison was not in court Thursday, his lawyers explained that he was dealing with a minor health issue.

Hayden testified about the creation of the State Ethics Commission as a result of the 1991 Ethics Reform Act that sought to ensure public trust through greater transparency. One of the outcomes was the Statement of Economic Interests report. Beginning in 1992, every public official, candidate, lobbyist and lobbyist principal must file the report that lists income sources, property ownership, relationships with lobbyists, and any conflicts of interest. The report has to be filed every year.

Reports prior to 2008 were filed on paper. In 2008, reports were filed online.

Any member of the public can access the reports online via the State Ethics Commission website and search reports by name or position.

Hayden was called by the prosecution to testify that the electronic forms are certified at the time they are filed and that there may be penalties for incomplete or falsified reports.

Harrison's reports from 1999 for the 1998 calendar year, the 2000 report for the 1999 calendar year, and the 2008 report for the 2007 calendar year were scrutinized in court.

Pascoe and his team had established in earlier testimony that Harrison had been on the payroll of Richard Quinn & Associates from 1999 until November 2012.

In the 1999 report, Harrison did not indicate any affiliation with lobbyists or lobbyist principals.

In the 2000 report, he lists "BellSouth ($20,000) and SCANA ($58,500) purchased from RQA" and his relationship as "officer" at RQA.

On the 2008 report, filed online, the section regarding lobbyists and lobbyist principal is left blank, even though Harrison was making more than $80,000 per year at RQA.

Pitts described his time in the House working with Harrison when Harrison was Chairman of the Judiciary. In that position, Harrison was a powerful member of the House -- deciding which bills would come up for discussion and to which subcommittee a bill would be assigned.

In court, Pitts was handed a letter from Harrison dated as received in Pitts' House Ethics office on Dec. 19, 2016. Harrison writes in the letter that he was "an employee, contract consultant at RQA, therefore it was a business with which I was associated doing some or all of the period RQA performed services for several business entities whom I believe were registered as lobbyist principals."

According to Pitt, those actions would have been in direct conflict with the Ethics Act.

The letter had been misfiled and Pitts had seen it for the first time in the summer of 2018. Pitts said that had he seen the letter in 2016, he would have given it to his chief of staff and asked her to research it with the Ethics Act and then present it with the findings to the full Ethics Committee to determine what to do with it. Pitts says the letter would have eventually landed on the desk of the Attorney General.

Neither Hayden or Pitts were aware during the time they served with Harrison that he was on the payroll at RQA.

Both men said that it was troubling to find out that, according to RQA records, Harrison was involved with RQA corporate clients such as SCANA, BlueCross/BlueShield of SC, BellSouth, and South Carolinians for Responsible Growth (school choice organization) while he was the head of the Judiciary and voting on issues such as the Base Load Review Act, the Tobacco Tax bill, and school reform.

The State rested its case Thursday and the defense has a chance to call witnesses Friday morning. After closing arguments, Judge Carmen Mullen will turn the case over to the jury for deliberation.

