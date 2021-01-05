Prosecutor wants expert opinions before making decision on charges in SC jail death

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said that she intends to bring justice to the family of 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina prosecutor says she is seeking outside opinions after reviewing official reports on the January jail death of a man with mental health issues.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said Tuesday that she intends to bring justice to the family of 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland.

Back on January 5, 2021, deputies say Sutherland died in custody at the Charleston County Detention Center. In the recordings released last week that include body cameras, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man’s neck and back, before he stops moving.

Officials say that an hour later, Sutherland was pronounced dead.

Sutherland was brought to the jail on January 4 after an incident at a mental health facility where he was staying led to third-degree assault and battery.

Wilson says she's consulting outside experts after her review of the autopsy and investigative reports raised more questions. Two deputies have since been fired.