Columbia, SC (WLTX) A South Carolina prosecutor is asking a judge to release a State Grand Jury report on political corruption, saying it has information of great public interest.

In a court filing Thursday, Solicitor David Pascoe wrote the grand jury finished its two-year term in June and the main suspects in the Statehouse corruption probe have been indicted.

Four Republican lawmakers have pleaded guilty, although none served prison time. Two more are awaiting trial. Most of the charges were for using their offices for personal gain or converting campaign money to their own use.

Pascoe says releasing the report is the best way to fight public corruption. He also the report suggests specific actions the Legislature can make.

State law typically keeps grand jury actions and reports secret.

