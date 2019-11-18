COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prosecutors say a South Carolina sheriff who was indicted in April has been named in an additional round of charges.

State Attorney General Alan Wilson says suspended Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone was indicted on charges of using political contributions for personal needs. Wilson says Boone didn’t keep any records of how he spent donations.

Boone was indicted on three counts of campaign ethics violations and misconduct in office that were unsealed Monday. It’s unclear how much money is involved.

Boone has been suspended since he was initially indicted in April on charges of using county funds and drug seizure money to buy groceries, window tinting and other personal items. Court documents say he spent less than $20,000 in that case.

Boone has pleaded not guilty.