COLUMBIA, S.C. — Protesters in Columbia marched on Main Street on Tuesday to bring more awareness to social injustice and police brutality.

Folks from all walks of life came together on the State House grounds starting early Tuesday afternoon.

This is the fourth day in a row of protests since it began in Columbia on Saturday.

One of the protesters there said, "Martin Luther King had a dream in the 1960's. It's 2020 and we are still dreaming."

While people were peacefully protesting at the State House, some folks decided to talk to some law enforcement who were in the area to start discussions.

Around 6:30 p.m., folks started to walk from the State House grounds down Main Street, all the way to Elmwood Avenue.

As protesters move back towards the state house, police have been blocking the intersection to traffic so protesters can safely walk through @WLTX pic.twitter.com/lu1BMJHPym — Nic Jones (@NicJonesReports) June 2, 2020

While protesters marched, police blocked intersections to traffic so people could safely walk through.

Once people reached Elmwood Avenue, they turned around and headed back towards the State House.

People at the protest say they hope to see the community come together as a whole.

"Just continue to pray on these issues and just to ask God to continue to heal us all as a whole," said one protester.

Protestors are now walking up Main Street @WLTX pic.twitter.com/t41g1VJnxU — Loren Thomas WLTX (@LorenThomasTV) June 3, 2020

Another person said it was good to see a diversity of people coming together. "Nice to see that, you know, there's people that actually are sticking it through, taking it as seriously as it should be."

"Protest my rights, if no one is going to speak up, I'm going to speak up for our generation," said one person at the protest. "Basically I think that it's important that we educate and we also take action to change the policies that we currently have."

During the protest, many people were chanting "Black Lives Matter," and "No Justice, No Peace."

At one point, protesters walked around downtown from Main Street to Bull Street.

Protesters are currently taking a knee in solidarity honoring those African American men and women who lost their lives due to Police brutality and Social Injustice #GeorgeFloyd @WLTX pic.twitter.com/7R2Hb1vWzL — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) June 2, 2020

Ultimately, folks say they want to see a change to help society move forward in a positive direction.

"We wake up every single day wondering what the next step of our life is going to be and that shouldn't be" said one person. "I will be out here with these people every single day, being a part of the community, being a part of the change, doing everything I can to make sure this never happens again."

"We're all peaceful protesting out here to fight for that," said another protester. "Destroy that narrative of unpeaceful riots and protests. We're out here peacefully protesting and fighting a good cause. I'm excited to see what change is coming. I know big stuff are coming. I can just feel it."

Folks say they plan on protesting at the State House again on Wednesday evening.

