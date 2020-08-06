COLUMBIA, S.C. — The city of Columbia will honor George Floyd by illumating city hall.

Mayor Steve Benjamin announced that at dusk on Monday, Columbia’s City Hall will be illuminated in crimson and gold, the colors of George Floyd’s Alma mater in Houston, Texas. George Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where he had played football, helping the team win the state title, as well as basketball.

Columbia joins Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who serves in a leadership role in both the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the African American Mayors Association in solidarity and remembrance for George Floyd by lighting their city halls in the colors of his Alma mater.

George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis Police Officers on May 25 has ignited a national movement launching ongoing waves of marches, protests and demonstrations across the nation, including in Columbia, against police brutality and systemic racism.